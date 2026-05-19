Amazon launches Fire TV Stick HD in India: Check price and what it offers

Amazon has released a new Fire TV Stick HD model in India that claims to offer faster performance, a slimmer build, access to various OTT platforms, and more. The new Fire TV Stick also offers an updated user interface with dedicated categories for movies, TV shows, free, and live content. In addition, it claims to deliver full HD video streaming and improved navigation speeds.

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Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: Specs and offers

The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD claims to offer 30% faster performance than its previous generation model. It also comes with a slim and compact build, which is said to be 30% slimmer than other Fire TV Sticks in the market. For video streaming, it offers support for full HD streaming with HDR10+, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6.

The Fire TV Stick can be plugged into any compatible TV with an HDMI port via direct power; no separate wall adapter is required. It also offers TV shows from OTT platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, YouTube, Zee5, and more. With Wi-Fi 6 support, it can offer improved streaming quality even with slower internet connections.

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The Fire TV Stick also supports Xbox cloud-enabled games; users just need to connect a compatible Bluetooth controller to get started. In addition, it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that supports voice commands and includes dedicated shortcut buttons for quick access to select apps. The remote can also be used to manage smart appliances like ACs, geysers, fans, and lights.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD price in India

The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is priced at Rs 4,999 in India, and it's available to purchase on Amazon.in, Blinkit, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, along with retail stores.