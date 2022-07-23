Amazon Prime Day sale goes live: Check out deals on iPhone 13, Xiaomi 11T Pro, OnePlus Pro and others

Amazon Prime Day sale is finally live for Prime members. Every year, Amazon hosts the Prime day sale to attract new subscribers. The Prime Day sale will be live until July 24, 2022. Amazon is offering its Prime members the best deals and savings across categories. From Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Fashion & Beauty, Groceries, Amazon Devices, Home & Kitchen, Furniture to everyday essentials, and more, Prime members can enjoy new launches, never-heard-before deals, and the best entertainment benefits.

The Amazon Prime Day sale is the perfect time to buy the smartphone you have been eyeing. From the mid-rangers to the flagship devices, every device is available with deals and discounts. Here are some of the deals on popular phones that we have handpicked.

Apple iPhone 13

iPhone 13 is selling at Rs 64,900 on Amazon Prime Day sale. Amazon is offering a straight up discount of Rs 2000 on the iPhone 13 that is because the usual selling price of the phone is Rs 66,900. Along with the flat discount, you can also up to Rs 12, 950. The iPhone 13 is currently the best selling iPhone, which has a Super Retina XDR display, Cinematic mode and it draws its power from the A15 Bionic chipset.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

If you don't want an iPhone but want invest in an Android flagship phone, then you must check out the offer on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The smartphone which usually sells for Rs 71,999, is now down to Rs 58,890 (including bank offer) on Amazon Prime day sale. The phone features a a 6.7-inch LTPO display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus 10R

If you are looking for options in the mid-range segment, the deal on OnePlus 10R will surely appease you. The 10R is down to Rs 33,999 with bank offer from its usual selling price of Rs 39,999. The newly launched smartphone draws its power from the Mediatek Dimensity 8100-Max processor for fluid performance. It also features IMX766 50MP primary sensor, on the front there is 16-megapixel Sony sensor for selfies.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is selling at an irresistible price of Rs 30,999 including bank offer on Amazon Prime. Th price is down from its usual selling price of Rs 35,999. It draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

