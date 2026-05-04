Anthropic set for $1.5 billion AI partnership with Blackstone, Goldman Sachs: Report

Anthropic is reportedly finalising a whopping $1.5 billion joint venture with Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, and other ​Wall Street firms as well. The partnership may aim to sell Anthropic’s AI tools and models to companies owned by private equity firms.

The joint venture would help bring AI products into industries like finance, operations, customer service, analytics, and enterprise software, according to a Wall Street Journal report. It is further highlighted that Anthropic, Blackstone, and Hellman & Friedman are leading the deal, in which each of these companies is expected to invest about $300 million.

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On the other hand, Goldman Sachs is also expected to join as a founding investor with an investment of around $150 million. This suggests that several major financial and AI companies are spending a massive amount of money together to launch a joint AI venture. The report highlighted that the announcement could go public as soon as today, May 4.

In recent months, Anthropic has been gaining much attention for its AI-powered enterprise tools and model. Recent reports suggest they are weighing a new funding round that could push their valuation past $300 billion, potentially even hitting $900 billion. This showcased why Wall Street firms are so eager to get in on the ground floor.

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The news comes as Anthropic rival OpenAI is also discussing similar plans of partnership with private-equity firms to expand the use of its AI tools among businesses. It suggests that AI companies are targeting private-equity firms to expand their businesses and bring improved efficiency and automated work across industries, as competition intensifies.

In addition, Anthropic and OpenAI are also expected to go public through an Initial public offering (IPO) as early as this year.