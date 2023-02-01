Apex Legends Mobile shutting down less than a year after launch, company says players will not get refund

Apex Legends distributer EA and developer Respawn have announced that the mobile version of the title would shut down soon, less than a year after its official launch. The company says the action title has "begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence." The decision comes as many tech companies are sunsetting divisions to mitigate losses and cut expenses. The developers are also disabling all real money in-app purchases in the game as well as removing the game from webstores. Apex Legends for PC will still be available to download from platforms such as Steam. The console version will remain available.

In a blog post, EA says that players can use their existing virtual money in the game to purchase in-app gear, but it will not provide a refund. On May 1, the company will cease all operations from mobile platforms in all regions, and the Apex Legends Mobile "will no longer be playable." The blog post states that players will not get a refund for their remaining virtual money or Syndicate Gold, and for other "other refund requests", players will need to contact the third-party platform, such as Google Play and Apple App Store.

Respawn notes that the developers remain excited about the mobile platform and "look forward to new opportunities to serve players", though it has not shared any plans for the future. With the exit of Apex Legends Mobile, the Indian market will remain with fewer options for battle royale-style games. Currently, popular battle royale-style games such as PUBG Mobile, BGMI (battlegrounds mobile India), Garena Free Fire, and Fornite remain banned in the country. Players still have the option to download COD (call of duty) on the Apple App Store and Google Play for free.

Recently, a Pune-based gaming company, SuperGaming opened pre-registration for their upcoming battle royale-style title, Indus Battle Royale on Google Play. The official launch date remains unclear, though the creator has announced the game is heavily inspired by Indian culture and mythology. Based on the gameplay trailer and early photos, many characters in the game and the environment look similar to that of Apex Legends. Whenever the title launches in India, fans will get one more option in a tight, but yet-to-be-utilised gaming market.

Apex Legends Mobile started rolling out to the public in May 2022, but the game received mixed reviews from fans of the original version. The PC version is credited for offering high-quality graphics and a competitive environment. The mobile version, on the other hand, was underwhelming in terms of difficulty and the bots were easy to kill. The game also demanded moderately high specifications to run in the best settings, which would've made it difficult to thrive in India.

For instance, COD, which was launched in 2019, has over 10 crore downloads on Google Play. On the other hand, Apex Legends Mobile has over 1 crore downloads on Google Play.

