Apple Back to School offer now in India, students get free AirPods on buying iPad, MacBook

Apple has expanded its Back to School discount programme to India, around a month after it was launched in the US. The Back to School offer brings freebies straight from Apple when you buy eligible Apple products from the Apple Store. Since Apple now has an online store, customers in India who go to school, their parents, and teachers at registered institutions can avail the benefits. The biggest one is free AirPods that students will get under this offer.

The Back to School offer will run all year long, so there is no hurry if you want to take your sweet time before buying an Apple product. Apple India said that customers can add these education offers to the Higher Education Offer that Apple already provides to university students and teachers in India, as well as other countries.

Students who buy an iPad Pro (any model), an iPad Air (any model), a MacBook Air (any model), a MacBook Pro (any model), an iMac (any model), a Mac Pro, and a Mac mini will get second-generation AirPods for free. This is the AirPods model with wired charging, so if students want a higher version, Apple will let you upgrade to AirPods with wireless charging for Rs 4,000 and to AirPods Pro for Rs 10,000. The original cost of AirPods, AirPods Wireless Charging, and AirPods Pro is Rs 14,900, Rs 18,900, and Rs 24,900, respectively.

Apart from the free AirPods, Apple will also give discounts on certain products. Students can purchase MacBooks at discounts, get AppleCare at a 20 per cent discount, subscribe to Apple Music at Rs 49 per month along with a free Apple TV+ subscription, and get Apple Arcade free for three months. There is an education discount on the Apple Pencil and Keyboard, as well, for students.

To be able to get Apple's Back to School discounts, you will have to prove that you are a student at a registered school or institution in India. Apple will verify that through UNiDAYS that will ask you for your details when you enroll for the offer. You will have to furnish details such as your student ID number and school address on the verification portal. After UNiDAYS's verification comes positive, Apple will make your account eligible for discounts under the Back to School offer, so that you can buy your favourite iPad or Mac and get a pair of AirPods for free.

Keep in mind that Apple's Back to School offer is available to students who are studying currently or have just taken admission to a school or a college. Parents can also enrol themselves if they buy eligible Apple products for their eligible children, as well as teachers and staff at all levels working at eligible schools or colleges. And there is only one place that you can visit to avail these offers, Apple Store Online, in India at the moment.