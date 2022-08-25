Apple confirms iPhone 14 event date, here is everything it could announce

Apple is gearing up to hold one of its biggest event, where we will witness the launch of the iPhone 14 series. After a long wait, the company finally confirmed the launch date of the event. It will take place on September 7. The company is expected to unveil four iPhones, AirPods Pro 2, and other products. If you are excited about the Apple event, then keep reading to know more about what could be announced at the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 event.

Apple event on September 7: What to expect

We will likely see four models in the new lineup - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to get a design overhaul. They might come with a new punch-hole display design, which will likely appeal to a lot of users, considering most Android phones have it and Apple is still selling iPhones with a wide-notched display. The new look will surely be refreshing. It is being said that Apple will retain all the sensors too that are needed for Face ID to function.

Similarly, in terms of optics, the iPhone 14 Pro models are said to have the new 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, which will be a big upgrade over the 12-megapixel sensors that the older models have. The cheaper models might stick to the old 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup and Apple could just make some software changes and add new camera features for a better experience. The smartphones are also expected to get a new autofocus front camera.

The new iPhones are also expected to have Always-On display feature. But, this might remain exclusive to Pro models. Another feature that will reportedly remain exclusive to Pro models is the new A16 chipset. The standard and the Max model might use last year's A15 chipset, which is powering the iPhone 13 series. Additionally, the Pro models will reportedly have LTPO 120Hz display, while the other two models could have a 90Hz screen.

Alongside the iPhone 14 series, Apple is also expected to launch the next generation Apple Watch Series 8. We could see the launch of two models a standard and a Pro variant. The latter is said to come with a larger display, rugged titanium body, and shatter-resistant glass. The Pro model might also have the ability to measure body temperature. The rest of the details are unknown. Apple could also take the wraps off the Watch SE wearable, which might be a replacement for the budget Watch Series 3.

Apart from this, we might also get to see the launch of new AirPods Pro 2 or M2-powered iPad Pro models. On the software side, Apple is expected to announce the launch dates of the iOS 16 and other operating systems like WatchOS 9.

