Apple shares solution to the notch problem on the new MacBook Pro

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have had a massive welcome by Apple enthusiasts post launch. The laptops come with the most powerful Apple chipset to date, and promise several notable upgrades over the previous versions, like a mini LED display. Coincidentally, all these perks are accompanied by one small drawback - a notch placed on the top of the display.

Note that the notch in itself is not a shortcoming. In fact, it is a rather bold move by Apple that will force other OEMs to rethink the design strategies for their own products. But like any other first attempt, it is experiencing some glitches. Users of the new MacBook Pro have taken to social media to share the issues they are facing on some applications with the notch.

Several videos posted online show that the app menu options of some applications get hidden behind the notch in some cases. In other instances, the notch area becomes inaccessible with the cursor, rendering any app menu option hidden behind it completely useless. These glitches, thus, are not letting people carry on with their regular work.

Of course, it is a stupid problem to have and many have pointed out that Apple should have taken care of this before shipping the new MacBook Pros. Well, now the company seems to have shared a solution to the issue.

The tech major has shared a new support document that mentions a "Scale to fit below built-in camera" feature. The feature lets users decide if an app will use the full display while running, or cut out the portion adjacent to the notch, effectively converting the whole row as a bezel area.

As the feature lets users adjust the active area of their MacBook Pro's display, it serves as a solution to the glitch that some apps experience around the notch area. The feature is off by default because most apps should work fine with the notch. For apps that experience the issue, users can toggle the feature from the Get Info segment.

To enable the scale-to-fit mode, MacBook Pro users can right click on an application in Finder and select 'Get Info' (or press Command-I). In the info panel that pops up, users can click on the checkbox labelled 'Scale to fit below built-in camera.' Once done, the app should run in a shortened display the next time it is opened, meaning the entire row of the notch will be blacked out and only the display below it will run the app.

The system will shift back to using the complete display with the notch once the configured app is closed. The solution seems to be a pretty universal one and can help run all apps with ease on the MacBook Pro. As more user experiences are shared, we will know for sure if Apple has managed to remove the notch issue completely or not.