Excess liquidity weighing on Indian equities, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Excess domestic liquidity in the equity market has contributed to the underperformance of stocks and could remain a challenge, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. In an exclusive interview with CNBC on Friday, on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok, Sitharaman said the easy availability of liquidity was encouraging investors to exit equity positions more readily. She, however, maintained that the underlying fundamentals of the Indian economy remained strong.
Benchmark equity indices have declined nearly 12% in 2026, despite resilient economic growth amid trade-related uncertainty and geopolitical disruptions. The market has also faced record foreign investor outflows, which Sitharaman identified as one of the key risks facing the country in 2027. Surging oil prices caused inflation concerns across the world this year.