Hitachi Energy, Karur Vysya Bank, HDB Financial: Stocks to trade — Key levels, targets & stop loss



Karur Vysya Bank | Buy | Resistance: Rs 365 | Support: Rs 330

Karur Vysya Bank has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms since March 2026. It recently reached a new milestone of Rs 365. A bullish breakout above Rs 365 is possible; otherwise, we might see a reversal toward the Rs 340–330 support range. Overall, the medium-term trend suggests buying opportunities on any dips until Rs 330. The price remains above all short-term exponential moving averages, and daily momentum indicators show a positive stance. Therefore, the outlook remains positive.

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Hitachi Energy India | Caution | Resistance: Rs 30,889 | Support: Rs 27,525

Hitachi Energy India Ltd shows a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe, indicating a negative outlook. It may drift toward the support zone of Rs 27,525–24,860. A move above the 20-day EMA at Rs 30,889 could trigger a pullback toward Rs 32,565–33,515. Given the negative momentum indicators, we recommend buying only above Rs 30,435–31,615, with short-term support at Rs 27,525. Overall, the stock is expected to trade sideways to negative.



HDB Financial Services | Sell on Rise | Target Price: Rs 500 | Stop Loss: Rs 612

HDB Financial has been trading lower since July 2026, forming a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe. The price is trading below all exponential moving averages, indicating significant selling pressure on any pullback toward Rs 612. It may drift toward the short-term support zone of Rs 500. A pullback rally could be triggered if it recovers from the oversold zone. Overall, we recommend a 'sell on rise' strategy until it surpasses Rs 612, as the stock is expected to remain in a negative to sideways trend.