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Hitachi Energy, Karur Vysya Bank, HDB Financial: Stocks to trade — Key levels, targets & stop loss

Hitachi Energy, Karur Vysya Bank, HDB Financial: Stocks to trade — Key levels, targets & stop loss

KARURVYSYA355.65(2.89%)

An analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan said that Hitachi Energy India Ltd shows a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe, indicating a negative outlook.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 8:41 AM IST
Hitachi Energy, Karur Vysya Bank, HDB Financial: Stocks to trade — Key levels, targets & stop lossKarur Vysya Bank has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms since March 2026. It recently reached a new milestone of Rs 365, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher on Friday led by the strong quarterly earnings and optimistic global cues led by softer crude oil prices and rebound in the Indian rupee. However, inflation concerns persists amid geopolitical concerns. The BSE Sensex jumped 413.66 points, or 0.56 per cent, to end at 74,729.27, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 148.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to settle at 23,146.15 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, HDB Financial Services and Hitachi Energy India Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say about these stocks for Monday's trading session:


Karur Vysya Bank | Buy | Resistance: Rs 365 | Support: Rs 330
Karur Vysya Bank has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms since March 2026. It recently reached a new milestone of Rs 365. A bullish breakout above Rs 365 is possible; otherwise, we might see a reversal toward the Rs 340–330 support range. Overall, the medium-term trend suggests buying opportunities on any dips until Rs 330. The price remains above all short-term exponential moving averages, and daily momentum indicators show a positive stance. Therefore, the outlook remains positive.

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Hitachi Energy India | Caution | Resistance: Rs 30,889 | Support: Rs 27,525
Hitachi Energy India Ltd shows a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe, indicating a negative outlook. It may drift toward the support zone of Rs 27,525–24,860. A move above the 20-day EMA at Rs 30,889 could trigger a pullback toward Rs 32,565–33,515. Given the negative momentum indicators, we recommend buying only above Rs 30,435–31,615, with short-term support at Rs 27,525. Overall, the stock is expected to trade sideways to negative.


HDB Financial Services | Sell on Rise | Target Price: Rs 500 | Stop Loss: Rs 612
HDB Financial has been trading lower since July 2026, forming a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe. The price is trading below all exponential moving averages, indicating significant selling pressure on any pullback toward Rs 612. It may drift toward the short-term support zone of Rs 500. A pullback rally could be triggered if it recovers from the oversold zone. Overall, we recommend a 'sell on rise' strategy until it surpasses Rs 612, as the stock is expected to remain in a negative to sideways trend.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 8:41 AM IST
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