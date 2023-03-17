Apple to join Google Bard, Microsoft's Bing chatbot in AI race

Ever since OpenAI launched ChatGPT and took the world by storm, a race commenced among the big tech. Tech behemoth Microsoft integrated OpenAI's GPT model within its search engine and Google came up with its own bot - Bard. Other tech companies also came up with their own AI strategies.

However, one tech major that remains missing in the AI race is Apple. The company has now decided to get in the ring.

Last month, the Cupertino-based company held an internal event that focused on AI and large language models. According to a report from The New York Times, many teams, including people working on Siri, are testing “language-generating concepts” regularly. Separately, 9to5Mac reported that Apple has introduced a new framework for “Siri Natural Language Generation” in the tvOS 16.4.

Apple already has Siri but it's not even close to a ChatGPT in terms of proficiency, wittiness and even holding context of conversations. So, now Apple will be ramping up its already popular bot Siri to be as advanced as GPT.

Apple introduced Siri 12 years ago. Over the past decade, the products hit roadblocks. Siri ran into technological hurdles, including clunky code that took weeks to update, even for basic features, said John Burkey, a former Apple engineer.

But Siri was still a trendsetter. It inspired Amazon and Google to get into the same voice control and command space. So, their products, Alexa and Google Assistant relied on technology similar to Siri’s, but the companies still continue to generate meaningful revenue with the assistants.

Additionally, in January, Apple started a program offering authors AI-powered narration services to turn their books into audiobooks. This indicated that the iPhone maker is already thinking about use cases for generative AI.

Even though Apple has been quiet about its AI efforts it wouldn't be shocking if it made an AI-related announcement at its upcoming WWDC event.