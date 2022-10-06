Apple Watch Series 7 explodes, send man hurrying to hospital

Gadgets with batteries always have this tiny -- rare for sure, but the chance is there -- a chance of bursting, exploding or going up in smoke. We see this again and again with smartphones. Now a bizarre incident has come to light, highlighting that not even smartwatches or fitness bands are immune to the issue. Reports note that recently an Apple Watch user found that his Series 7 Watch overheated and then burst.

While the incident did not lead to any injuries to the user -- he had reportedly taken off the watch after it started heating -- the man decided to go to a hospital because the Watch had also emitted fumes and the man feared lead poisoning.

According to a report by 9to5mac, a man claimed that his Apple Watch 7 got overheated and burst. The man was reportedly wearing the Apple Watch 7 and he suddenly felt the device getting hotter. The temperature started to rise and he even got a high-temperature warning from the smartwatch.

Image Source: 9to5Mac

The Watch owner also noticed a crack in the back of the smartwatch. Seeking help, he called Apple Support, which advised him to keep the device away from him and not to touch it until Apple contacted him again.

The very next day, when the owner again looked up at the watch, he found out that the display of the watch had shattered due to high temperatures. He then picked up the watch and heard a "crackling sound". The Apple Watch 7 reportedly burst just as the owner was throwing it out the window.

The explosion left burns on the man's couch. Following the incident, for safety, he even visited the hospital fearing lead poisoning. While he got no serious health harm, he did contact Apple Support and briefed them about the situation. The company eventually arranged a pickup for the device and is also investigating the matter.



The reason behind the battery explosion is not yet clear. However, it is not the first time that an Apple product, or for that matter a smart device, has exploded or burst. In 2021, a man from Australia was hospitalised after his iPhone X exploded.

While the explosion of Lithium-ion batteries are not that common, such incidents might occur if the temperature inside batteries -- due to overall warm ambient temperature or for some other reason -- increase sharply.