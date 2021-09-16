Apple Watch Series 7 full specifications revealed in Apple's internal document, but no sale date yet

Apple Watch Series 7 arrived earlier this week at the California Streaming event amid huge buzz. People have been waiting to upgrade their smartwatches, and Apple's new one brings some notable changes to the design and some minor ones to overall features. Apple did talk about them at length at the event, highlighting things such as the new edge-to-edge display with larger sizes, better performance, and a better keyboard. But everything was not on the table. An internal document from Apple has leaked online and it gives us the full look at the specifications of the Watch Series 7.

The most interesting takeaway from this document is that the chipset of the Apple Watch Series 7 is nearly the same as the one inside the Watch Series 6. According to this internal document, the Watch Series 7 uses the exact same CPU as the Apple Watch Series 6. Although Apple is calling the chipset S7, you should not expect any performance bumps on the Watch Series 7. That is also why Apple hardly talked about the processor, because there is nothing substantially new in it. Yes, some components that do not directly translate into better performance of the chipset have been changed.

Furthermore, the dimensions of the Apple Watch Series 7 have come to light, thanks to this document. Apple did not talk about the new sizes of the Apple Watch Series 7 at the event, but as leaks and most insiders expected, it comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The aluminium Watch Series 7 weighs 38.8 grams, which is a bit heavier than last year's Watch Series 6 aluminium model at 36.4 grams. The stainless steel version of Watch Series 7 is also heavier with a 51.5-gram weight versus last year's model's 47.1-gram weight. Finally, the titanium model of Series 7 is 47.1 grams heavy, as opposed to the 41.3 grams of last year's model.

As I said, the features on the Watch Series 7 are only marginally better than last year's model characteristics. The internal document corroborates that the speaker on the Watch Series 7 is the same as that of last year's model, but it is claimed to be 50 per cent louder than the one on the Watch Series 3. This is not technically an upgrade for users coming from Series 6, but definitely for people who have been holding on to the Watch 3 to date. The Watch Series 7 has the same internal components, such as the Bluetooth 5.0 module, 32GB of memory, and U1 chip as what you would find on last year's model. The international emergency calling feature is also intact with no upgrades overall.

All done and said, the internal document does not, however, talk about a potential sale date for the Apple Watch Series 7. All other products that debuted alongside the Watch Series 7 have a shipping date, on the other hand. Apple did not specify the reason for the delay in announcing the shipping date -- or the shipping date itself, but rumours are rife that Apple met with an unwelcome situation when manufacturers could not work around the new design's mass production. Apple is likely to ship the Apple Watch Series 7 within this year, but experts believe there will be limited stock, so people who are eagerly waiting to upgrade should be on their toes.