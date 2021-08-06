Apple will scan iPhone for nude photos, will report user to police if it finds child porn

Apple announced on Thursday that it would launch new software to analyse user's iCloud Photos for images of child sexual abuse. The new software will be used to check the photos stored in your iCloud and reaffirm whether it contains child sexual abuse material or not. If found, the user will be reported to relevant authorities. While Apple deserves a pat on the back for taking cognisance of issues such as child sexual abuse, the move may not go down well with the privacy advocates.

As per Mark Gurman's report on Bloomberg, Apple has also announced a feature to analyse each and every picture sent and received on the Messages app for child sexual abuse material. If any of the images match the kind of material Apple is hunting for, it will be reported back to Apple's servers. Things don't end with Messages, Apple has also included Siri, the voice assistant, in its fight against child sexual abuse. The report states that Siri will now get special powers to intervene whenever a user searches for sexually explicit content involving children.

If Apple notices a rise in the child sexual abuse material in a user's account, the company will look into the matter manually, and the incident will be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The technology that is being used by Apple to detect such images is called NeuralHash, which converts images to a hash key or a unique set of numbers.

Mathew Green, an Associate Professor at the Johns Hopkins Information Security Institute, has raised serious concerns over Apple's new ways to curb and detect child sexual abuse. He has said that the tools being used by Apple will definitely slow down the distribution of child pornography within the iOS ecosystem but could lead to lapses in the privacy and security of users. While Apple's reasoning might be to crack down on child sexual abuse contents, several security experts say this would widely open the gates for surveillance on the device.

Apple has said that it will scan the images stored in your iCloud. Now users may not be very comfortable with the idea of getting their images, which are mostly private, check by their smartphone maker. It does not sound convincing, at least on the privacy front. On the other hand, Apple says that it would only use the photos to check for CSAM. It could also use the technology to spy over someone or for some other purpose other than CSAM. Apple could also check your data on the government's insistence if need be. As rightly pointed out, experts, Apple's new move is not in sync with Apple's "what happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone" campaigns.

However, Apple, in a statement said, that it only learns about "users' photos if they have a collection of known CSAM in their iCloud Photos account." The Cupertino-giant also assured that users could reach out to the company if they feel their picture has been flagged inappropriately.

The feature that Apple has announced for the Message app is voluntary. Parents can enable the feature on their children's phones. Enabling it would allow the system to check the media for sexually explicit content. However, Apple said that it could not access the message content as it uses on-device analysis. The new features will be rolled out to all the iOS-powered devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch, by the end of 2021.