Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update release date and time details, download process explained

Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting its first major update since the launch. It is called the 1.5 update and it coincides with the release of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update that took place elsewhere. Krafton posted a video on YouTube to tease what the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update will bring to the game. We are looking at new weapons, an updated ranking season, a new challenge point system, among others. And apart from all of this, Krafton will make the game more reliable and secure with the update on the Google Play Store.

Notably, the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update is only for Android phone users since the iOS version is yet to arrive. Krafton has announced the date and time of the release of the 1.5 update, but before I tell you that, a reminder that you can no longer migrate your PUBG Mobile Global account to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton will re-add this feature to the PUBG Mobile India game in the near future.

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update release date and time

Krafton announced that the Battlegrounds Mobile 1.5 update will be out on July 13, i.e., today. "We'd like to inform you of the schedule for the distribution of July's update version on July 13th. Update version distribution starts from July 13th (Tue) at 19:30 (IST). This is an estimated time; distribution may end early or be delayed depending on circumstances," Krafton said on its website. So, you can expect the 1.5 update to arrive later in the evening, but there may be a delay.

The update is going to be available from the Google Play Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update download process

People who have the game installed on their Android phone do not need to do much. They just have to go to the Google Play Store around the time when the 1.5 update is scheduled to arrive. In case their account receives this update at the first push, the game will show the "Update" button. Tapping on it will download the new version and install it automatically on your device. The file size is not available yet.

Those who have not downloaded the game yet can simply go to the Google Play Store and search for "Battlegrounds Mobile India". When you see the listing, just tap on it, and hit the "Install" button. The latest 1.5 update will be automatically available to you on downloading after 7.30 pm today, which is the rollout time.

Krafton recently announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India has crossed 3.4 crores within a week of the official launch. "We would like to thank our users in India for their support. We are committed to bringing new and more entertaining content to Battlegrounds Mobile India to bring greater joy to our fans and players," said Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton, in a thank you note.