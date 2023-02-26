Big Xiaomi Launch coming! Is it time for Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12 Pro users to upgrade?

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has undoubtedly been a popular choice for a budget smartphone in India for some years now. With Mobile World Congress 2023 kicking off, the company has packed a delight for its users. Features and specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro have been leaked days ahead of the official announcement in form of a listing on GeekBench.

What do we know so far about Xiaomi 13?

The smartphone has already been launched in China and from the GeekBench leak we know that it will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The display will be a 6.36-inch FHD+ E6 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. With a 4,500 mAh battery, it will also support fast charging. The phone packs in a triple camera rear system with 50MP + 10MP + 12MP setup and a 32MP selfie camera. The company has been advertising the upcoming phone as a 'new benchmark for the futuristic pro camera experience' with Leica's professional optical lens system. In fact, the smartphone maker's tweet for the launch says the Xiaomi 13 Pro has been co-engineered with German camera maker - Leica.

With the legacy of the Leica Professional Optical Lens System and the evolved imagery technology coming together - #Xiaomi13Pro is here to set a new benchmark for the futuristic pro camera experience.



Coming soon on 26.02.2023! pic.twitter.com/N2mjnqCDpZ — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 20, 2023

The smartphone has already been launched in China and its available in four storage variants – 8GB+128GB priced at Rs CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 59,200), 8GB+256GB - CNY 5,399 (approx Rs 64,000), 12GB+256GB - CNY 5,799 (approx Rs 68,700), and 12GB+512GB - CNY 6,299 (approx Rs 74,600).

In the GeekBench listing, the global variant of the smartphone had managed to score 1,490 in the single-core test and 5,111 in the multi-core test.

Xiaomi acquired a majority market share for smartphones in India with its affordable or mid-range prices and faster updates. However, this upcoming phone is expected to breach the affordable and budget category. The company's Twitter handle has already seen a fair amount of deliberation from users as comments.

But launch within 60k otherwise no one will take it — muhammad anas zubairy (@mohdanaszubairy) February 20, 2023

Why would I pay 40-50k to Xiaomi smartphone, I would prefer to buy samsung or Apple lol.. — Shayan Ansari (@Shayanansari619) February 23, 2023

The smartphone maker will officially launch the phone for the world at the Mobile World Congress 2023 on February 26th around 8:30 PM IST.

Time to upgrade your Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12 Pro?

The latest phone is expected to come with a couple of new upgrades. The processor will be updated from Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in Xiaomi 12 Ultra to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The new phone is expected to come with the latest Android v12 operating system and will be available in new colours like - Green, Blue, Pink.