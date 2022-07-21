boAt launches six new products including soundbar, earbuds and smartwatches ahead of Amazon Prime day sale

boAt has announced six new products ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale. Expanding its portfolio, boAt has launched three new earbuds, one soundbar, and two smartwatches. The best bit is that all the products come with an affordable price tag. The Amazon Prime Day sale is all set to go live on July 23 and July 24. The sale is hosted every year to attract new subscribers.

Talking about the new launches, Prejith Narayan, Chief Business Officer, Imagine Marketing Ltd. said, With festivals like Rakhi & Friendship Day approaching, our consumers are on the lookout for newer products that make up for the perfect gift. In light of this, we have created a wide variety of wearables suiting the requirements of Indian consumers in mind. We think this would be a great addition to our current product line-up as we aspire to launch the quirkiest yet technologically advanced products in the industry!"

Here are the products

Rockerz 330/333 ANC

Giving users a dive into the world of richer vocals and deeper bass with the latest ANC range Rockerz 330/ 333, one of the most futuristic collections in the category. Built with Crystal Bionic Sound powered by Dirac Opteo, its ergonomic structure and clear sound is designed to deliver the best audio experience. These neckbands pack 25dB Active Noise Cancellation to cut out external noise for a truly immersive experience.



Aavante Bar Aaupera

The next device in line is the Aavante Bar Aaupera, a perfect style statement in any modern home where quality meets design. The sound bar comprises of unique features like built-in Alexa for assistive support, 120W RMS boAt signature sound, EQ Modes, Dual Far-field mics and many more. Aavante Bar Aaupera is designed to complement every entertainment system.



Airdopes 413 ANC

Delivering stellar performance with exciting features such as 2x ENx Enabled Mics for clear voice delivery, 25db Active Noise Cancellation, 10mm drivers, and a 20-hour battery backup among other features, Airdopes 413 ANC by boAt is a complete allrounder. Tuned with boAt signature sound, the output shines through no matter what you are playing alongside spectacular bass for a thumping listening experience.



Airdopes 121 Pro

Priced at INR 1299, Airdopes 121 Pro has features that will leave one in a state of bliss with its 10mm drivers, boAt signature sound, and a whopping 40-hour playtime. With the Insta Wake N' Pair technology on these Airdopes, one can seamlessly pair these buds. Featuring the latest Bluetooth v5.3 technology, Airdopes 121 Pro provide a lag-free experience.

Xtend Pro Smartwatch

Offering the best-in-class features, boAt Xtend Pro smartwatch comes with 1.78-inch AMOLED display with high colour saturation, 700+ Active Modes, and can be charged in 30 minutes through boAt ASAP Charge. The smartwatch hosts other powerful features such as 100+ watch faces, up to 10 days of runtime with a single charge, IP68 water resistance, Bluetooth calling option, and voice assistance, all assembled fashionably in a premium metallic frame.



Wave call Smartwatch

Lastly, the all-new Wave Call comes with a premium in-built speaker and Bluetooth calling that lets you connect with your friends, family, and colleagues - all with just a single tap. It has a Dialpad, a 1.69-inch HD display for enhanced & sharper picture along with 550 nits of brightness for outdoor visibility. It also has multiple sports modes to track and count your calories with multiple active sports modes including Walking, Running, Cycling, Climbing, Yoga, Basketball, Football, Badminton, Rope Skipping, and Swimming.

