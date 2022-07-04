British Army's official Twitter and YouTube accounts were hacked to promote crypto scams

The British Army has said that its official YouTue and Twitter accounts were hacked on Sunday, July 3, and an investigation is underway. Both pages have cleared content posted by hackers, though details are available on the Web3-focused blog, 'Web3 is going just great'. A blog post highlights that the verified Twitter page with 362,000 followers and YouTube channel with 178,000 subscribers were simultaneously compromised and used to promote two different crypto scams.

The profile picture of its Twitter page was changed to resemble the Possessed NFT - a project created to collect 10,000 animated NFTs with a price floor of 0.58 Ethereum (roughly Rs 82,990). As expected, the British Army's Twitter page included fake links to Possessed NFTs.

Image: Web3 is Going Just Great

The YouTube channel, on the other hand, was rebranded to resemble ARK Invest, the investment management firm founded by an American investor, Cathie Wood. Hackers seemingly posted old videos of Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey talking about crypto on the British Army's YouTube channel. However, the videos reportedly included "double your money" Bitcoin and Ether scams.

The incident points out that scammers essentially changed the appearance of the two pages to resemble popular crypto channels, though both included links to fishy websites. This is a common crypto scam these days and hackers have targeted many celebrities and leaders, including former US President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The group or individual behind the latest crypto scam involving the British army remains unclear. The British Army similarly tweeted, "Apologies for the temporary interruption to our feed. We will conduct a full investigation and learn from this incident. Thanks for following us and normal service will now resume."

In a separate post, it confirmed the hack and stated, "The breach of the Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts that occurred earlier today has been resolved and an investigation is underway. The Army takes information security extremely seriously and until their investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further".