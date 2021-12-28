BSNL offers prepaid recharge plans at Rs 397 and Rs 399, which is better

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers some prepaid plans that have marginal price differences. Even though these plans offer marginal price differences, their benefits differ greatly. Private telecom operators tend to discontinue one plan if its price is similar to another plan. Vodafone Idea recently discontinued its Rs 601 and Rs 701 prepaid plans because it had introduced prepaid plans priced at a similar rate.

Coming to BSNL, one of the most popular prepaid plans from the telco is the Rs 397 prepaid recharge plan. It gives its users unlimited voice calls and 2GB of daily data for 60 days. The overall validity of the plan is 300 days. Users also get free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) and 100 free SMS per day. Users must note that they get high speed till the consumption of 2GB daily data after which the speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps. The plan also gives unlimited calls to any network.

Even though the validity of the PV is 300 days, the users can avail unlimited voice and data freebies with PRBT for 60 days. After 60 days, they can get unlimited data and calling benefits by recharging vouchers.

BSNL also gives a prepaid plan priced at Rs 399 which offers 1GB daily data for a validity of 80 days along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Looking at the plans, it is clear that the Rs 397 prepaid recharge plan offers more benefits than the Rs 399 prepaid plan.

BSNL Rs 247 vs Rs 249 prepaid plan

BSNL offers a prepaid plan at Rs 249 that gives 2GB daily data and 60 days validity. However, users must note that this is a first recharge coupon (FRC) and will only be applicable to new users. This plan gives 2GB daily data along with 100 SMS per day. After the exhaustion of 2GB daily data, the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. BSNL Rs 247 prepaid plan that offers unlimited voice calls and gives access to 50GB high-speed data after which speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day and gives access to ringtones and has a validity of 30 days. BSNL has a special tariff voucher at Rs 298 that has a validity of 56 days and gives unlimited voice calls, 1GB daily data, and 100 SMS per day.



