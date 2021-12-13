BSNL Rs 399 prepaid plan gives 80 days validity, check similar plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers various prepaid plans that have generous amounts of validity. At a time when prepaid plans have gotten more expensive, users who look for benefits like validity and not speed can opt for such plans. Although, it has been reported that BSNL will start giving 4G networks nationwide by mid-2022.

Looking at the Rs 399 plan from BSNL, the telco gives 80 days validity along with unlimited free data which is reduced to 80 Kbps after 1GB daily data. The telco also gives unlimited free calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gives access to free BSNL tunes and Lokdhun content.

Vodafone Idea or Vi is offering a prepaid plan priced at Rs 399 that gives 1.5GB daily data with 42 days validity. The plan gives access to 100 SMS per day along with unlimited calls and additional benefits including Binge all night, weekend data rollover and Vi movies and TV benefits including access to 2GB additional data.

Airtel has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 359 that gives 28 days validity and access to 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gives access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition with additional benefits including Apollo 24 | 7, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk Music. Jio offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs 239 that has 28 days validity and gives 1.5GB daily data and unlimited calls.

Jio, Airtel and Vi have three prepaid plans each with 84 days validity. Jio's plans are priced at Rs 395, Rs 666 and Rs 719 respectively. All plans offer unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day, and separately they offer 6GB data, 1.5GB daily data and 2GB daily data respectively.

Airtel's prepaid plans with 84 days validity now come for Rs 455, Rs 719 and Rs 839 respectively. While the Rs 455 plan will give 6GB data, the Rs 719 and Rs 839 plans will come with 1.5GB and 2Gb daily data respectively. All plans will come with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Vi's prepaid plans with 84 days validity are priced at Rs 459, Rs 710 and Rs 839 respectively. The benefits are identical to Airtel's prepaid plans with 6GB data, 1.5GB data and 2GB daily data for the Rs 459, Rs 710 and Rs 839 plans respectively. All plans will come with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.



