BSNL Rs 499 plan is giving 3GB daily data with 95 days validity till November 6, check offers under Rs 500

Government telco BSNL on Thursday announced festive offers on prepaid plans that will go up to November 6. These plans begin at Rs 247. Some of these plans are offering extra validity while some offer additional data. Only a few of these plans are giving additional data and validity. The Rs 499 plan usually gives 2GB daily data for a validity of 90 days. The telco is now giving 1GB additional data with this plan every day along with 5 days additional validity. This means that the plan will now give 3GB daily data along with 95 days validity this plan. It will also give access to 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling.



BSNL is also increasing the validity on prepaid plans Rs 249 and Rs 398 by 5 days. The Rs 247 prepaid plan offers 50GB of high-speed data after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. It also comes with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day along with BSNL tunes and Eros Now streaming benefits. Until November 6, the plan will give 35 days validity.

The Rs 398 prepaid plan will give unlimited data without any speed restriction and unlimited voice calls in home and national roaming including MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai along with 100 SMS per day. The plan will thus give 35 days validity during the sale period.

There is also a prepaid plan priced at Rs 485 that has 90 days validity. However, this plan is specific to Kerala. The Rs 485 plan will give unlimited voice calls along with unlimited Data with speed restricted to 40 Kbps after 1.5GB of data per day. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day to any network.

Jio Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan comes with 3GB data per day and unlimited on-net calling benefits and 28-day validity and unlimited domestic calls. The pack also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel, Jio and Vi also offer 3GB daily data plans under Rs 500. However, they have shorter validities.

Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan: This plan gives 3GB daily data for 28 days that comes down to 3GB data per day with additional 6GB data. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network. This plan gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile at no extra cost.

Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan: This plan gives 3GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions. There are no streaming benefits with this plan.



