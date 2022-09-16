Call of Duty Warzone Mobile pre-registrations live on Google Play: Release date, features and more

The Call of Duty (COD) Warzone Mobile game is expected to launch next year on iPhones and Android smartphones. Ahead of that, Activision, the publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, has opened the pre-registration for the battle royale game for android users. It essentially means that users who pre-register the game will be able to play the title first on their smartphones. The game will be auto-installed once it's officially available on the Google Play app store. The pre-registration is expected to go live for iOS users soon, and more details are expected from developers.

Call of Duty Warzone has been one of the most popular PC games with more than 100 million downloads. Now, the mobile version of the game is all set to make its way to 'redefine the battle royale for the gamers on the go'. Readers must note that the developer, Activision, already offers a Call of Duty Mobile game (Season 8) for Android and iOS, and the version will feature some upgrades and tweaks.

The new Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will offer a "unique" Call of Duty: Warzone experience for 120 live players along with a cross-progression with its PC version - Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare II.



How to pre-register Call of Duty Warzone Mobile

To pre-register for the upcoming Call of Duty Warzone Mobile-

- Go to the Play Store.

- Now search for "Call of Duty Warzone Mobile".

- Click on the green 'pre-register' button.

While the official date of the registration is still not revealed, it is expected to be available to download in the early months of 2023.



Call of Duty Warzone Mobile game features

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is expected to be inspired by its PC version, Call of Duty: Warzone. It will feature similar aspects, including maps, weapons, vehicles etc. The game is expected to have both First Person Perspective (FPP) & Third Person Perspective modes.

With no update on the ban status of Battlegrounds Mobile India, COD Warzone Mobile can be a potential option for esports players in India. It will also hope to rival Apex Legends - a popular PC FPP action title, which debuted on smartphones in May 2022.

Like other popular battle royale mobile games, we can expect COD Warzone Mobile to have multiple modes enhancing players' experience. It may also borrow some features and modes from the COD Warzone PC Version, but details remain unclear.