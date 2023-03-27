ChatGPT online course: UpGrad introduces fundamentals of the GPT-based chatbot in courses

Edtech startup upGrad on Monday introduced courses that will teach fundamentals of viral chatbot ChatGPT, as a part of certain curriculums.

These will be in the form of live sessions and will dive into ChatGPT's architecture and functionality while explaining the nuances of the model. It also aims at equipping professionals with the capabilities to use it model ChatGPT efficiently, the company said in a statement.

GPT Integration

With this, the company also announced that in its next phase of GPT integration, it will unveil an AI-powered Chatbot that will interact with its learners at all levels to understand their skilling requirements and accordingly, offer them recommendations and personalized feedback on their performance.

As a part of this tool, learners will also be able to experience simulations vis-à-vis running a company and participating in role-specific mock interviews with the AI tool to help prepare for job interviews, the company added.

"Understanding AI-powered tools have become critical to career growth. It’s important to first educate our learners about the complexities of the tool which also comes with opportunities, and if understood well, can support the global workforce in delivering exponential business solutions. We are committed towards workforce development and hence, a strong AI-enabled portfolio and experiential learning shall train our learners to tackle any business problems even on day 1 at their jobs,” said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad.

AI is increasingly picking up across sectors and industries. A recent report revealed that there are currently 45,000 open jobs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India, with annual salaries for freshers ranging from 10 to 14 lakhs. This study comes at a time when AI products are ramping up aggressively across the world. Services like ChatGPT, Dall-E, Bing AI and Midjourney are already available to the general public. The new report reveals the different sectors in which AI professionals are in demand.

TeamLease Digital released this report and said that the 45,000 jobs in AI are for a range of roles in sectors such as healthcare, education, banking, manufacturing, and retail. The report also stresses the importance of upskilling and investing in AI skills, as the industry continues to grow.

