CMF Watch 3 Pro launches in India with AMOLED display and ChatGPT support

CMF, a subsidiary of Nothing Inc, launched the Watch 3 Pro in India on April 6, bringing a new smartwatch with a metal body, silicone straps and a feature set focused on fitness, health tracking and smart tools.

The Watch 3 Pro comes in Light Green, Dark Grey, Light Grey and Orange. CMF says the watch follows a minimal design language and carries an IP68 rating, which means it can withstand being submerged in water up to 1.5 metres for close to 30 minutes.

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On the front, the smartwatch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezels and support for Always-On Display. According to the company, it offers a 10 per cent higher screen-to-body ratio than the Watch Pro 2. Users also get more than 120 custom watch faces, including video, photo and AI-generated options through Watch Face Studio. The watch also supports full-screen and mini widgets for fitness, weather, music and reminders.

Also read: Nothing Phone 4a review: The perfect mid-range balance

For activity tracking, the Watch 3 Pro supports 131 sports modes and uses a dual-band, five-system GPS setup for route tracking. CMF has also added a 6-axis accelerometer sensor, which it says is a 50 per cent increase over the predecessor, to improve motion monitoring and tracking. The smartwatch also features a four-channel heart rate sensor that is aimed at improving accuracy across skin tones and workout intensities. Active Score gives users a snapshot of their weekly effort using MET data.

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Health features on the Watch 3 Pro include blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking, guided breathing exercises, hydration reminders, inactivity reminders and women’s health tracking. The smartwatch also includes ChatGPT integration on Nothing OS, allowing users to ask questions, get facts and set reminders using natural-language voice prompts. Other features include a built-in voice recorder with auto-transcription, the Essential News tool for daily digests based on user interests, Bluetooth calling through the built-in microphone and speaker, and support for 140-character quick replies.

Also read: CMF Headphone Pro review: Nothing’s Rs 7,999 over-ear bet takes on JBL and Sony

CMF says the Watch 3 Pro can deliver up to 11 days of battery life with heavier tracking, while usage drops to around four and a half days with Always-On Display enabled. A full charge takes about 99 minutes. With its display, fitness tools, health features and voice-led functions, the Watch 3 Pro is set to reach Indian stores later this week.

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The CMF Watch 3 Pro is priced at Rs 7,999 and will go on sale on May 8 through Flipkart and authorised retail outlets across India.