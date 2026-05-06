Samsung Galaxy S25 series to get massive price cut during Flipkart sale: All details

Flipkart Summer sale is just 3 days away, and the e-commerce giant has started to reveal deals and offers on products across categories. If you are someone who’s planning to upgrade their smartphone this summer, then this is the perfect time, as Flipkart has revealed huge discounts on smartphones across brands and segments. If you are looking for powerful smartphones in the flagship segment, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be available at a starting price of just Rs 56,999.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Also read: iPhone 17, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 discount prices revealed ahead of Flipkart sale

Flipkart sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 series discounts

Based on Flipkart’s sale page, the Samsung Galaxy S25 model, which is originally priced at Rs 80,999, will be available at just Rs 56,999 during the Flipkart Summer sale. Over the discounted price, buyers can also avail bank offers to further reduce the price.

Alongside the standard model, its ultra-slim flagship, the Galaxy S25 Edge, will be available at a discounted price of Rs 69,999, down from Rs 1,09,999. The Galaxy S25 Plus will be available at Rs 79,999, down from Rs 99,999, and the Galaxy S25 FE can be purchased for Rs 44,999, down from Rs 59,999.

Advertisement

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus review: Premium, powerful, but too familiar

It is also suggested that the Ultra-Flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra model will be available at under Rs 1 lakh during the Flipkart sale. If you are exploring foldable smartphone options, then the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be priced around Rs 1,67,999 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at RS 99,999.

Apart from discounts, Flipkart is also offering bank offers, exchange deals, and a no-cost EMI option to further reduce the price and get additional benefits. On the other hand, buyers can also explore discounts on iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 16, and other Apple iPhone models during the sale.