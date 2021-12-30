Crypto expert Nick Szabo could be mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto and Bitcoin creator, says Elon Musk

Even with its monumental hype in the last few years, no one knows who the creator of Bitcoin is. The only thing synonymous with the title is the name Satoshi Nakamoto. Just as we would take a guess on who this mysterious character might be, Elon Musk has done the same and come up with the name Nick Szabo as the answer.

Nick Szabo or Nicholas Szabo is a computer scientist known for his work with digital currencies and smart contracts. In 1998, Szabo came up with the concept of Bit gold, a decentralized digital currency that is very much treated as the predecessor to Bitcoin. Due to this, Szabo is often deemed as the possible creator of Bitcoin in many theories that float online.

Elon Musk now seems to agree with this notion. In a recent podcast with artificial-intelligence researcher Lex Fridman, the Tesla CEO shared that the way to find Satoshi Nakamoto's identity is to "look at the evolution of ideas" before the launch of bitcoin. Musk suggested that we can see "who wrote about those ideas" and take an educated guess.

He cleared that he "obviously" didn't know who the real creator of bitcoin is. However, he also noted that Nick Szabo's theories have largely been responsible for the evolution of the concept of Bitcoin. Musk said that he is not sure if Szabo is or is not Nakamoto, but the guy certainly "seems to be the one more responsible for the ideas behind bitcoin than anyone else."

Note that Szabo has publicly, and repeatedly denied any links to being the mysterious creator of the world's most hyped use of blockchain technology right now. That, however, has not stopped theorists to link his name with the digital currency. There are, of course, substantial reasons for that.

Szabo's Bit Gold project is one. The other reason is the similarities found between the bitcoin whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto and the writing of Szabo. From among 10 other possible candidates, a 2014 research found an almost perfect match between Nakamoto and Szabo's writings, while none of the others was found to be close.

Of course, even if Szabo is the face to the name Satoshi Nakamoto, we may not get to know the truth until he reveals it. Musk is not bothered to be kept in the dark though. After making the speculation on the possible creator of Bitcoin, he said in the podcast - "What is a name anyway? It's a name attached to an idea. What does it even mean, really?"