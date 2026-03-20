Crypto.com cuts 12% workforce amid AI push, CEO points to AI-driven change

Crypto.com, the cryptocurrency trading platform, is reducing its workforce by 12% as it moves to integrate artificial intelligence (AI). CEO Kris Marszalek confirmed the news by sharing an X (formerly Twitter) post, saying that the layoffs target “roles that do not adapt in our new world.”

The post said, “We are joining the list of companies integrating enterprise-wide AI. Companies that do not make this pivot immediately will fail.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

“As part of this step, we have also made a targeted ~12% workforce reduction of roles that do not adapt in our new world,” Marszalek added.

It was further stated that the impacted employees have already been notified and that they are also getting the required resources and support for the transition. While the company CEO provided a percentage of its impacted employees, the exact numbers are still under wraps.

Crypto.com’s job reductions reflect a broader corporate shift, with greater AI adoption becoming the driver of workforce downsizing.

Advertisement

In 2023, Crypto.com reduced its workforce by 20% due to the collapse of a crypto exchange (FT) and a need to manage finances carefully. This time, the company is presenting a strategic transformation as the reason that focuses on AI and modernising operations.

In the first quarter of 2026, several companies reduced their workforce as part of AI-driven restructuring, including Amazon, which laid off over 16,000 employees. Last month, Block cut 40% of its staff, citing AI integration and automation as key factors in reshaping roles.

However, Block is rehiring a few employees, as atleast four employees confirmed that it has asked to rejoin a few days after the announcement.

With the ongoing shifts due to AI adoption, companies across industries will likely be affected as enterprises plan to restructure teams, automate repetitive tasks, and invest heavily in AI to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.