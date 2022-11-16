Dating app Bumble extends help to Delhi Police in Poonawala-Walker case

A day after arresting Aaftab Amin Poonawala for allegedly killing his girlfriend and live-in partner, Shraddha Walker, the Delhi Police has reached out to the dating app, Bumble where the couple had first met.

According to the police, Poonawala had once again created a profile on Bumble and went on a date with some other woman, days after allegedly killing Walker. Poonawala's new date frequently visited him at the house where the former lived and where Walker's chopped up body was stored in the refrigerator and closet.

The dating app, Bumble told Business Today, " We will continue to follow closely and remain available to law enforcement should they request our support. The safety and wellbeing of our members is our top priority and we have a dedicated global team serving their needs."

India Today has also learnt that the Delhi Police believes Poonawala's newest match from the dating app could have been his motivation to kill Walker.

Poonawala and Walkar had also met through the same dating app, Bumble in Mumbai before moving to Delhi.

Bumble is an online dating app where profiles of potential candidates are displayed to users. The users can then either left swipe to reject or, right swipe to match with the profile on display. The app also differentiates itself from other apps by enabling women to send the first text to a man.