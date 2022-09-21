Don't buy iPhone 13 right now, you can get it for less than Rs 50,000 on September 23

Apple just recently slashed the price of the iPhone 13 and Amazon is selling it at an even lower price. The device is listed on Amazon with a starting price of Rs 65,900, down from Rs 69,900. To recall, the iPhone 13 was originally launched in India for Rs 79,900 and Apple officially announced a price cut of Rs 10,000 during iPhone 14 launch event, which dropped the price to Rs 69,900. Now, Amazon is giving a flat discount of Rs 4,000, bringing the price down to Rs 65,900. But, you should not buy it right now if you want to save more money. Keep reading to know more.

Flipkart has announced its latest Big Billion Days sale event, as part of the Diwali celebrations just a few weeks ahead of the festival. It is promising to offer the iPhone 13 at an effective price of Rs 49,900, down from Rs 69,900. This basically means that Flipkart is promising to offer a discount of Rs 20,000 on the iPhone 13, according to teasers.

The e-commerce giant hasn't yet revealed the exact offer details. But, we do know that Flipkart won't likely offer a flat discount of Rs 20,000 on this iPhone. The offer will likely be based on prepaid orders, bank cards, and there will be some flat discount too, similar to the Pixel 6a deal.

The platform will be offering Rs 16,300 discount, which seems pretty unrealistic. But, Flipkart has officially explained the offer to make it people believe that this deal is real and that customers can actually get the Pixel 6a at an effective price of Rs 27,699. The platform confirmed on Twitter that there will be a Rs 9,800 flat discount, Rs 3,000 off on prepaid orders, and Rs 3,500 off on ICICI bank cards. All this will bring the price down to Rs 27,699.

So, Flipkart could offer the iPhone 13 with a similar deal. The teasers have shown that this iPhone will be on sale for Rs 49,900, down from Rs 69,900. For the mentioned price, users will get the 128GB storage model. Flipkart is also expected to offer some exchange offers too, which will bring down the price even further.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on September 23, and it will start one day early for Plus members. So people should wait for one more day and not buy the iPhone 13 right now if they want to save more money. The iPhone 13 is the same as the iPhone 14 and there is close to no difference between the two 5G phones.