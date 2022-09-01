Don't buy iPhone 13 yet because iPhone 14 could be cheaper

Apple will launch its new iPhones in just a week, and a new report will cheer up fans and potential customers. According to market intelligence company TrendForce via 9to5Mac, the regular iPhone 14 could be priced lower than expected. This contradicts old reports and general Apple trends. The analyst even hopes that iPhone 14's base model could be cheaper than the iPhone 13.

Why iPhone 14 might be cheaper than iPhone 13

In the pricing hierarchy, the iPhone 14 would sit at the bottom, followed by 14 Max, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. The report adds that the base variant of the iPhone 14 (128GB) could be priced at $750 (roughly Rs 59,600). To recall, the regular iPhone 13 (128GB) launched with a starting price tag of $799 (roughly Rs 63,600). The report suggests that the iPhone 14 Max could be pricier, at least $100 more than the iPhone 14. This still makes the Max variant $50 cheaper than other predictions.

The report suggests that Apple is ditching the mini model with the iPhone 14 series, and instead we'll see a Max variant with a bigger screen. Since the iPhone mini used to be the most affordable in the lineup, chances are the pricing could be refreshed, and now the regular model would be the most affordable.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max expected prices

The market analyst also claims that the Pro and Pro Max variants of the iPhone 14 could come with a price tag of $1,050 (roughly Rs 83,500) and $1,150 (roughly Rs 91,400), respectively.

If the report is accurate, this makes iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max $50 more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. However, these are still $50 cheaper than other estimates.

There are no details about the India-specific pricing. Apple's next major launch event will take place on September 7.