Elon Musk-backed Starlink achieved median speed of 50Mbps in US and Canada, finds study

A study has released Starlink's performance data in the US and Canada in terms of speed, latency, data, accessibility, and cost. Starlink is currently available in beta in regions where it is available. Speedcheck organisation carried out tests where it found satellite-based Starlink broadband showed 50.5 Mbps download speed, 14 Mbps upload speed, and 52.5 ms latency. The US's median upload and download speeds were 13 Mbps and 50 Mbps, respectively, with 57ms latency. And the median download and upload speeds in Canada were 49 Mbps and 14 Mbps, respectively, with 52 ms latency.

According to the report, Starlink customers highlighted problems like high costs and unstable links. It also noted that while Starlink would be more applicable in the rural areas, affordability in those areas is a question as to the people who could afford Starlink live in cities and do not need internet connectivity as much as people in the rural areas.

The report further compared Starlink satellite broadband with existing broadband services like Fiber and DSL which Starlink has to compete with including other satellite service providers with plans to launch satellite services in the future. It noted that Starlink will have to compete with the existing satellite service providers operating in Geostationary Orbit (GEO). In such areas, low earth orbit satellites like Starlink have an upper hand because of the lower latencies. Due to high latencies, people have problems with video calls, conference calls, gaming, among others.

The report notes that Starlink will require a clear and open sky and has an increased risk of interference because all LEO satellites use the same frequency, while fiber ensures reliable service in all kinds of weather. The speeds in the case of fiber broadband are not affected by distance from ISP. There is no interference and fiber is more reliable than satellite service and DSL. DSL is prone to storm damage in areas where telephone lines are not underground.

The report noted that fiber and DSL have limited availability in rural areas but Starlink aims to cover the availability gap quickly.

When compared with Fiber, Cable, and DSL the following were the findings from Speedcheck carried out in seven US cities with the availability of the service. The median download speed of Starlink in beta was recorded to be 42-60 Mbps while that of Fiber was 250-1000 Mbps, cable broadband was 10-500 Mbps and DSL was slowest between 5 and 35 Mbps. The median upload speed of Starlink was between 12.91-16.23 Mbps, fiber was 250-1000 Mbps, cable was 5 and 50 Mbps and DSL was 1 and 10 Mbps. The median latency of Starlink was while fiber showed lower latency than Starlink, cable showed lower latency than DSL which showed the highest latency.