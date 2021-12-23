Elon Musk finds Metaverse awkward, but that may not be the general notion

Metaverse has been the new hot topic in the world of technology and many technology majors have dove into it headfirst. Meta, Nvidia, Microsoft, Epic Games are just some of them. Elon Musk is not in this list though, as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX thinks that the idea of metaverse is too weird to gain global appeal.

Musk shared his views on the Metaverse in a recent interview with Babylon Bee. The tech billionaire came on camera to say that he is currently "unable to see a compelling metaverse situation." The reason? Musk thinks it is just too awkward to have a headset attached to your face all the time.

"Sure you can put a TV on your nose," Musk said in the interview. "I'm not sure that makes you 'in the metaverse.'"

By TV, Musk here refers to the virtual reality headsets that many are pushing to be a crucial part of the metaverse. The headsets are meant to give an immersive experience to the user within the metaverse, a virtual world where players will be able to do almost anything they would like. We have seen the idea take shape in many sciene-fiction movies to date, with the best example of it being Ready Player One. Companies are now rushing to achieve a similar experience in real life. Well, virtual life to be specific.

Musk does not approve of it though. He feels that the appeal of having a headset attached to your face in order to enjoy a parallel life does not really click. "I don't see someone strapping a frigging screen to their face all day and not wanting to ever leave," he said.

Musk may be right, but only on his part

Quite frankly, I do not agree with Musk's notion here. It is one thing to simply ridicule an idea and another to envision it as an element of the future. He's right on the part that headsets are too bulky to be used as of now. In fact, they even cause headaches when worn for too long. And having to look at the world around you with such a headset on your face is not ideal, of course.

Though what we see today will definitely not be the future. These headsets will reform. As more players enter the field (Apple is soon to launch its own mixed reality headset), and we see more innovations, these headsets will become better. Easily wearable, right on the focus, and easy on the eyes, is what most are targeting for now. In the distant future, expect even more wearables to interact with the metaverse. The whole idea of metaverse seems nothing short of a dream then.

Having said that, I also understand Musk's skepticism. Hailed as the genius who is trying to save humanity from numerous perils, Musk has a different agenda for future communications and entertainment. His own firm Neuralink is working on chips to be implanted within the brain of a person, allowing him/ her to communicate through these. A chip planted in a brain is, of course, way more effective than building wearables that allow you to experience sensations. Spooky, yes, but more effective if done right.

The thing Musk should note here is that even Neuralink is not a thing for the masses. No sane person will (or should) be willing to get a chip shot into his brain just to be a human transmitter. Of course, there are vast applications that Musk has planned for it. But so is the case with metaverse. A metaverse, other than being a virtual playground, can be an enormous opportunity for people to learn and grow. Medical students in training can practice surgeries in a lifelike environment. A historian can revisit the famous incidents of the past, while a space enthusiast can learn things of outer space like he is just there.

So, even if Musk does not find metaverse an appealing tech, make sure you try it out before making his opinion your own.