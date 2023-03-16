Elon Musk says he donated Rs 826 crore to ChatGPT creator OpenAI before it became all about profits

A couple of months back, only a handful of people knew about OpenAI and its various artificial intelligence tools. However, the scenario changed entirely with ChatGPT, the company's ground-breaking offering to the tech world that took the internet by storm the moment it released. ChatGPT has been around since November 2022 and has ushered in a whole new era of AI chatbots. But did you know that Elon Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI back when it was a non-profit company?

Elon Musk on USD 100 million donation for OpenAI

A tweet by Elon Musk caught our attention in which the Twitter owner has talked donating USD 100 million (Rs 826 crore approx) to the company in its initial days. Musk, in his tweet, said that he is confused about how OpenAI turned into a for-profit company and if doing so is legal. He wrote,"I'm still confused as to how a non-profit to which I donated ~USD 100M somehow became a USD 30B market cap for-profit. If this is legal, why doesn't everyone do it?"

ChatGPT responds to Musk's query

In order to find an answer to Musk's question, Alex Kehr, CEO of mobile app Superlocal asked ChatGPT to generate a response. And the response is quite impressive. Kehr shared the response in the comments and wrote that he got Musk a 'good summary of what went down'. In its response, ChatGPT mentions that OpenAI's non-profit and for-profit entities are separate and while the non-profit subsidiary of the company has control over the direction of research of OpenAI, its for-profit arm is focused on developing and commercialising AI technologies.

Musk's reaction on GPT-4 launch

ChatGPT's successor, GPT-4 was introduced by Open AI recently and the new chatbot is more powerful and nuanced than its predecessor. "GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.," the company mentioned in the blog post announcing the arrival of GPT-4. The new chatbot has also already aced various examinations including GRE, LSAT, SATs and more. Elon Musk had also reacted to the news of GPT-4 acing various exams originally meant for humans.

While replying to a report on how GPT-4 is acing various exams, Elon Musk wrote, "What will be left for us humans to do? We better get a move on with Neuralink."

Musk has often been critical of ChatGPT as well as its parent company OpenAI. The Tesla CEO had previously slammed ChatGPT for being 'too woke' and had also said that AI being woke could turn out to be 'deadly'. He also termed ChatGPT's alleged bias towards conservatives as 'concerning'. He had also taken a dig at Microsoft and had said that the tech giant had turned OpenAI 'all about profits' while the company was not about that at all.