Elon Musk says humans will settle on Mars in our lifetime, claims it will save humanity

Elon Musk has spoken about a colony on Mars multiple times, but his highly anticipated project is still being developed. Recently, his Mars project came a step closer to reality after the US government concluded an environmental review of SpaceX's gigantic, futuristic Starship - designed for the Red Planet. In his latest tweets, Musk remained hopeful about the mission and said "humanity will reach Mars" in our lifetime. In a series of tweets, he said that the Moon brought humanity together in 1969, and "Mars can do that in the future."

Musk was referring to the first Moon landing in 1969 that accelerated several space projects in the US and globally.

Earlier, Musk indicated that his SpaceX ship will land on Mars in 2029, though the project is still in the development stages. Prior to that, fans had expected a Mars landing might happen by the mid-2020s. Currently, SpaceX is yet to get a launch licence, and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has laid down 75 conditions during the first orbital flight test of Starship to reduce the impact on the region. At nearly 400 feet (120 metres), the Starship is the most powerful rocket ever built and is meant to carry people to the Moon and Mars. Nasa intends to use it for the space agency's lunar landing of astronauts, planned no earlier than 2025.

The Mars project has received flak from some activists in the past. In 2021, Duke of Cambridge Prince William said that humanity should focus on saving Earth rather than engaging in space tourism. He also said that great brains and minds should be "trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live". This came at a time when SpaceX rival Virgin Galactic successfully launched a private spacecraft (VSS Unity space plane) into suborbital space.

