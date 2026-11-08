Diwali 2026: 7 family-friendly web series to binge-watch during the festive holidays

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Here are seven web series to add to your Diwali watchlist.

Gullak

Where to watch: SonyLIV

For a series that feels close to home, Gullak is an excellent choice. Set in a middle-class Indian household, it follows the Mishra family through everyday challenges, sibling rivalries, financial concerns and small moments of happiness.

The series draws its humour from familiar family situations rather than exaggerated drama. From arguments between parents and children to the everyday struggles of managing household expenses, it captures the warmth and chaos of ordinary Indian family life. Its relatable storytelling makes it an ideal choice for a relaxed festive evening.

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Yeh Meri Family

Where to watch: Amazon MX Player

Set in a nostalgic Indian household, Yeh Meri Family revisits childhood through the experiences of a young protagonist and his family. School friendships, sibling rivalries, parental expectations and everyday adventures form the heart of the story.

The series takes viewers back to a time when family conversations, school memories and neighbourhood friendships shaped everyday life. Its gentle humour and emotional moments make it a good pick for those who enjoy simple, heartwarming stories during the festive holidays.

Panchayat

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

For viewers who prefer understated comedy and relatable characters, Panchayat deserves a place on the Diwali watchlist. The series follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who takes up a government job as a panchayat secretary in the fictional village of Phulera.

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Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, the show finds humour in village politics, local relationships and everyday administrative challenges. Its memorable characters and grounded portrayal of rural India make it an entertaining option for viewers looking for a series that balances comedy with emotional moments.

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Mismatched

Where to watch: Netflix

For younger viewers looking for romance, friendship and contemporary relationships, Mismatched offers a different kind of festive binge-watch. The series follows Dimple and Rishi as their lives intersect during a technology-focused learning programme.

As their relationship develops, the two navigate differences in personality, ambitions and expectations. The show explores themes of love, identity, self-discovery and growing up, making it a suitable choice for viewers who enjoy coming-of-age stories and modern relationship dramas.

Home Shanti

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Home Shanti is a heartwarming family drama about the Joshis, a middle-class family in Dehradun who dream of building their own house. However, turning that dream into reality brings financial pressures, disagreements and unexpected challenges.

Starring Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, the series explores family bonds, personal aspirations and the compromises involved in building a life together. Its relatable characters and gentle humour make it a fitting choice for viewers who enjoy stories about family, belonging and the meaning of having a place to call home.

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Happy Family: Conditions Apply

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

For those who enjoy the chaos of a big Indian family, Happy Family: Conditions Apply is an entertaining option. The series revolves around four generations of the Dholakia family living under one roof, where contrasting personalities and generational differences often lead to humorous situations.

Featuring Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni and Ayesha Jhulka, the show explores everyday disagreements, family expectations and the affection that holds relatives together. Its mix of comedy and familiar domestic situations makes it a suitable choice for a relaxed evening with family.

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Tripling

Where to watch: ZEE5

If you enjoy stories about sibling relationships and family connections, Tripling is worth adding to your Diwali watchlist. The series follows three siblings who embark on a road trip, bringing unresolved tensions, personal struggles and old memories to the surface.

Starring Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar, the show combines comedy with emotional moments as the siblings navigate relationships, career decisions and personal changes. Their journey explores the ups and downs of family bonds while highlighting how shared experiences can bring people closer.