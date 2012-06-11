Review: Envent 2.1 Wood Speaker

ENVENT 2.1 WOOD SPEAKERS

Price: Rs 3,599

There is a special relationship between wood and sound. No wonder then that sound from a wooden speaker is always better than what would come out of a plastic speaker box with the same specifications. The 2.1 Wood Speaker from Envent is no different, though here only the woofer is made of wood. Envent says the satellite speakers are in a wooden casing, though it is not visible outside.

This stylishly designed set of speakers will fit easily with any PC set and take up very little space on the desktop. The really standout design element for us was the LED light on the volume dial which adds a new dimension to the speakers. However, at times you can get disappointed with the flimsy feel of the speakers, for instance with the cheaplooking pins.

The sound is soft and has a full bass without having any extra controls for the same. In other words, this is not something you should buy if your main purpose in life is to make life hell for your neighbour. But the set is ideal if you like to hear country songs and blues. And, of course, movies. There is a on/off button at the back of the unit, which we thought would have been better at the sides or incorporated into the volume dial. The volume dial is smooth and increases volume without any of the noise you usually associate with 2.1 speakers.



BAG IT OR JUNK IT? Ideal for soft music.

Courtesy: Gadgets and Gizmos