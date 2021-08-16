Fitbit Charge 5 leaked renders reveal colour display, launch likely in October

Even though Google is hard-pressing Wear OS to become the Apple Watch rival it was always meant to be, its acquisition, Fitbit, is pushing into the fitness band segment more aggressively. Fitbit recently launched the Luxe fitness band and it is one of the best ones by the company. But it comes at a premium. For its affordable line of fitness bands, Fitbit has the Charge series and it is soon getting a new model called the Charge 5. A new set of renders have cropped up online and they reveal what the Fitbit Charge 5 will look like.

Renowned tipster Evan Blass shared one too many renders of what looks like the Fitbit Charge 5 on Twitter. These renders confirm that the next fitness band in the Charge series is going to be the first to sport a colour display. Fitbit's Charge series has always used black and white displays, so the Charge 5 is going to be crucial. According to the renders, the Fitbit Charge 5 will come in black, green/silver, and white/gold colourways.

The design of the Fitbit Charge 5, per the renders, looks very similar to that of the Fitbit Luxe. Fitbit launched the Luxe fitness band back in April and it has been nothing but successful. Most critics have lauded the build quality and the design of the Fitbit Luxe, which is why the Google-owned company thought of bringing this design to its affordable fitness band line.

The Fitbit Charge 5 renders show a watch face that includes information on heart rate, date, and time. There is also a gauge on the left side of the screen and it should show progress based on the heart rate data or the steps the user has taken. The strap seems to be made of silicone and has a touch-strip on its side. The strap is going to be replaceable. The fitness band seems to have no physical buttons but there is an elevated bar on the side of the module. Chances are this is just an embellishment because a button this size would not only look weird but be of less utility.

Earlier, rumours suggested that Fitbit was working on a new device called "Morgan" that appeared exactly like how Blass' renders described the Fitbit Charge 5.

There is no information on when the Fitbit Charge 5 will come. However, the watch face in the renders shows the October 23 date and it hardly seems like a coincidence. If things go as planned, Fitbit may launch the Charge 5 fitness band on October 23. If not that date, the launch may be likely in October by all means.