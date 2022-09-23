Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales have officially begun in India. As a part of the sale event, both platforms are offering a slew of deals, discounts, and offers on smartphones, laptops, TV, audio products, and more. One of the hottest products during the sale is the iPhone 13, which recently received a price cut following the launch of the iPhone 14 series. But aside from the premium Apple smartphones, customers can look at a variety of tech to upgrade their homes and increase productivity.

But too many options can be overwhelming, and that's what we are solving in today's article. In addition to iPhones, there are nine other gadgets that we feel people should consider during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion and Amazon Great Indian sale. As expected, these devices are also getting the best deals at this point.

Before we proceed, readers must note that prices during a sale fluctuate, and some devices may be out of stock soon. Flipkart Big Billion and Amazon Great Indian Sale now live: Cheap iPhones, 9 other deals you can not miss

1. iPhone 13: Apple's iPhone 13 remains one of the best buys in India right now. The smartphone is ideal for users who enjoy videography. Additionally, the phone can handle daily tasks seamlessly, and it even supports 5G. Its price in India is set at Rs 57,990 for the 128GB variant on Flipkart.

2. Xbox Series S: If you're planning to buy your first gaming console, the Xbox S series is more than enough for amateur gamers. It can run Fifa and Forza easily. Microsoft's Xbox Series S is selling on Flipkart at a very low price. It is currently listed with a price tag of Rs 25,990.

3. Google Pixel 6a: If you're looking for a value-for-money Android phone, the Pixel 6a is a brilliant choice. It offers great cameras, a clean user interface, and the latest Android features. It is retailing for a discounted price of Rs 34,199 on Flipkart, but customers can use Axis Bank credit and get an additional Rs 1,500 off.

4. OnePlus Buds Pro: There are loads of premium TWS earbuds in the market, but the OnePlus Buds Pro are available at a big discount. These are available for a discounted price of Rs 6,490, down from Rs 9,990 on Amazon. The Pro earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Qi wireless charging, IP55 rating and more.

5. Realme Buds Air 3: Those who want wireless earphones under Rs 5,000 can consider buying the Realme Buds Air 3 earbuds. These also support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and customers can tweak settings with the Realme Link app. The Realme Buds Air 3 are available for Rs 3,199 on Flipkart.

6. Echo Dot (3rd Gen, Black) + Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb combo: Alexa smart speakers are great for upgrading smart home tech. These speakers allow users to play music with voice commands. Additionally, users can control smart home products as well. Amazon is bundling the speakers with a Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb. Together, these cost Rs 1,599.

7. Kindle (10th Gen): Similarly, if you want to improve your reading habit, the Amazon Kindle can be a blessing. Kindles offer a distinct display that tries to replicate a real-life page from a book. The battery life is also solid, and users can download free books via the Amazon Kindle app. Currently, it is retailing for Rs 6,499.

8. Xiaomi Pad 5: Android tablets are getting better and the Xiaomi Pad 5 is one of the best options you have right now. It offers a great 120Hz 10.95-inch display with Dolby Vision and there's support for Dolby Atmos too. Its base variant is available on Amazon for Rs 24,999.

9. Dyson V8: Dyson is considered to be the Apple of home appliances and the Dyson V8 cord-free vacuum is a great option. Per charge, it offers about 40 minutes of backup, which is decent if not the best. The most notable feature of the Dyson V8 is it offers a Max cleaning mode that can clean the most resistant stains. But it only runs for 7 minutes in Max mode. It is retailing for Rs 29,900 on Amazon.

10. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: Lastly, users who want a premium Android phone can check out the Galaxy S22 for Rs 52,999. It comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and triple cameras. The phone is great for productivity-focused users as well as those who want a good camera system.