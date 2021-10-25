Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts October 28: Bank offers, deals on iPhones, Xiaomi phones teased

Flipkart is all set to return with its latest edition of the Big Diwali sale from October 28. If you're confused, then you're not alone. Flipkart's initial Big Diwali sale ended on October 23, which started in India on October 17. But, the online retailer is not done with its Diwali sales as yet.

The all-new Big Diwali sale starts October 28 till November 3, 2021. As part of bank offers, Flipkart has tied up with SBI Bank, and bank customers will get a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made using an SBI Debit card, even through the bank's dedicated app, Yono SBI mobile app. We can expect the company to reveal more details around bank offers as well as EMI options closer to the start of the online sale.

Flipkart is currently teasing deals on iPhones, Motorola, and Xiaomi phones on its dedicated sale page. The e-commerce retailer teases up to 80 per cent off on such products. Similarly, Flipkart will be offering electronics and accessories with up to 80 per cent off, including desktops, power banks, headphones, speakers, and more products. The online retailer has also teased up to 75 per cent off on televisions and appliances. Long story short, the upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali sale promises something for everyone.

The iPhone 12 was one of the biggest deals offered by Flipkart in the last few weeks. Currently, the iPhone 12 is available at Rs 60,199 for the 64GB storage model, while the 128GB model is priced at Rs 66,199. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini 64GB is currently available at Rs 45,199 for the 64GB model. We expect to see massive discounts on both these models during the Big Diwali sale.

Coming to Xiaomi phones, the Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i Sport, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 8A Dual, and Redmi Note 9 are expected to be available with discounts during the Diwali sale on Flipkart. Flipkart is also likely to have discounts on Moto G40, Moto G60, Motorola E7 Power, and Moto G40 Fusion during the Flipkart sale.

The all-new extension or announcement of a new edition of the Diwali sale is the most likely result of Amazon's month-long Great Indian Festival that kicked off in the first week of October and will continue till the end of this month.

