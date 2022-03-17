Fresh report reveals almost everything about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has been subjected to innumerable rumours and leaks in the last several months. The latest report reveals some of the key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone, which is likely to launch alongside another Nord device in the months to come.

The TUV Rheinland and FCC certifications reveal some of the key details of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite including the battery capacity, camera details, among other things.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite specs

As per the certification websites, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W (SUPERVOOC) fast charging support. On the camera front, the device is tipped to sport a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is likely to include a 16-megapixel image sensor inside the hole-punch display.

Under the hood, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 with a clock speed of up to 2.21GHz paired with Adreno 619 GPU. The smartphone is expected to come with a minimum of 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is likely to release some other variants as well.

As per previous leaks, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will come packed with a 6.59-inch fluid full-HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the software front, the device is said to launch with Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box and later upgrade to Android 12.

Previously leaked renders also showed that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be identical to the Realme V25, which launched in China recently. The leaked specs of the OnePlus device also look quite similar to the Realme phone with some changes here and there.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite price

In terms of pricing, the soon-to-launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is likely to be cheaper than the elder brother OnePlus Nord CE 2, which was unveiled in India last month. Leaks and rumours suggest that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000, which also means that it will compete against devices like the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy F32, the iQOO Z6, among others.