Garena Free Fire Dussehra Dhamaka tournament announced, 48 streamers to compete for over Rs 2 lakh prize pool

Garena Free Fire, the latest addition to the battle-royale games in India, is hosting a tournament to mark the ongoing festive season. The tournament will be called Dussehra Dhamaka and will host Garena Free Fire streamers on Booyah!, Garena's own all-in-one platform for gaming livestreams and videos.

Dussehra Dhamaka will feature a tournament between the 48 top Free Fire streamers. A total prize pool of US$ 3,000 (about Rs 2.26 lakh) has been announced for the tournament. The tournament will be held over two days - October 15 and October 16. Those interested will be able to see a live broadcast of the tournament starting at 3 pm IST on both the days.

Garena also mentions that the fans who tune in to the Dussehra Dhamaka tournament stand to win a host of exciting Free Fire drops over the two days of the event broadcast.

The Dussehra Dhamaka tournament will feature top streamers such as Jonty Gaming, X-Mania, Instagamer, TripleR, and Gaming Girl, among others. The tournament follows the classic Battle Royale format and will be played over 6 matches each day. Winners for each day will be determined based on the points system.

Each team will have two streamers and a +1 who can be a viewer, a mod, or even a friend. Streamers will have to work in a mixed team mode to get as many kills as possible. This is because the points system will be based on the total kill points and not the placement points. This way, the tournament is bound to compel players for going-in for maximum kills, meaning more action.

The Dussehra Dhamaka event will also present Booyah!'s latest feature - Multiperspectivity. The feature will allow viewers to switch out of the main broadcast and follow their favourite streamer's point of view on Booyah!. For this, users will simply have to click on the 'eye' icon on the Booyah! India channel and select their favourite streamer to watch.

A total of 12 teams will be participating per day, with 2 streamers per team, and so there will be a total of 24 streamers per day. That means viewers can choose between these 24 live streams, other than the main streaming, to watch the tournament. Garena also promises that viewers who tune in will stand a chance to win drops such as Free Fire emotes, Gun Crates, Weapons and Diamond Royale vouchers. It, however, requires that the viewers watch the broadcast for 30 minutes in order to be eligible for the drops.

Booyah! can be accessed as an app on Google Play Store, Apple App Store or can be logged in online on a PC through booyah.live.