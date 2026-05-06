Gnani.ai hires senior executives across BFSI, product and AI delivery after $10 million funding

India’s sovereign voice AI startup Gnani.ai has appointed eight senior executives across marketing, BFSI, product, HR and AI delivery functions following the first tranche of its $10 million Series B funding round led by Aavishkaar Capital and Info Edge Ventures, as the company looks to accelerate enterprise expansion and deepen its presence.

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The Bengaluru-based company has brought in Rajesh Pantina as vice president of marketing, Om Joshi as senior director for product marketing and client solutions and Ankur Agrawal as vice president and general manager for international and strategic partnerships. Farooq Patel has joined as senior vice president and India GM for BFSI AI and revenue, while Rajat Kumar Das has been appointed director of product.

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The company also appointed Sateesh Chandran as director of delivery, Samuel Thomas as director of human resources, and Adish Wamburkar as head of AI transformation, where he will lead the company’s government and public sector AI initiatives.

“Following our Series B, we are accelerating on every front — from sovereign AI infrastructure to global enterprise GTM. Each of these leaders brings precisely the depth we need for the next phase: not just to grow, but to lead in the category we’re building,” said Ganesh Gopalan, co-founder and chief executive officer of Gnani.ai.

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The hiring push comes as Indian AI startups race to build enterprise-ready AI systems tailored for local languages and regulated industries. Gnani.ai said it currently processes more than 30 million voice AI calls daily for over 200 enterprise customers across sectors, including BFSI, telecom, healthcare, automotive and government.

The company said several of the new hires bring experience from global technology and consulting firms. Pantina previously led enterprise marketing at Whatfix, while Agrawal has worked across enterprise SaaS and AI businesses, including Boston Consulting Group and fintech firm Clear. Patel, meanwhile, brings experience from firms including JPMorgan.

