Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces 12000 job cuts, impacted employees now receiving emails

Google has announced that the company will lay off 12,000 employees globally. Google workers in the US who are affected have already received an email, while impacted staff elsewhere will be informed soon. In a letter to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company took a "rigorous review across product areas" to ensure that current roles are aligned with the company's highest priorities. It remains unclear which department is most affected by the latest round of mass layoffs.

Google's announcement comes days after Microsoft laid off 10,000 workers. Other tech giants such as Meta and Twitter have also fired thousands of workers owing to the weakening of the global economy.

(This is a developing story)