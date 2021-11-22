Google Pixel 6a renders reveal Pixel 6-like design, complete with camera band at the back

Pixel 6 phones are being hailed by Android smartphone fans the world over since their global debut last month. Unfortunately, Google has revealed no plans of bringing the Pixel phones to India anytime soon. That, however, might not be the case with the budget iteration of the series - the Pixel 6a. Many thus await its release and new leaks seem to provide much-needed clarity on how the Google smartphone might shape up.

It is believed that the Pixel 6a will carry the same design as the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Much to the joy of fans, this means that the Pixel 6a will come with the same camera band that spreads across the back of the device and houses the camera lenses. Further adorning this rear look will be a glass back and a dual-tone finish on the Pixel 6a.

The hints have been dropped through new renders floated by 91mobiles and OnLeaks. The renders show Pixel 6a sport a centred punch-hole cutout on the top of the display for the selfie camera, an exactly similar look as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The report by 91mobiles mentions that this display will measure 6.2-inch diagonally and will come with an OLED resolution as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The renders also show a power button at the right edge of the Pixel 6a, placed right above the volume rockers. At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port placed in the middle of two grilles, one for the speaker and one for the microphone. There is a slot for SIM cards on the left edge of the phone.

Google Pixel 6a render (Image: 91mobiles and OnLeaks)

Renders of its back show a spread out camera module housing two lenses and a single LED flash. We can expect the primary lens to be the same as that on the Pixel 6 - a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. If so, the secondary sensor could also be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

To make such speculations for the other aspects of the Pixel 6a, we expect the phone to come with a Snapdragon 778G or a Tensor Lite chipset, along with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will most likely run Android 12 out of the box and will feature around a 4500mAh battery. The report by 91mobiles suggests that the phone will measure 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm (or 10.4mm including rear camera bump).