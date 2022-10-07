Google releases Pixel Watch app on Play Store for its new Pixel smartwatch

Google has released a new app for its latest Pixel Watch smartwatch. Dubbed Google Pixel Watch, the app will help users to set up and manage Google Pixel Watch, and it is now live. Since Google Pixel Watch is not getting iPhone support, the application remains unavailable on the Apple App Store. The Pixel Watch app only works on devices running Android 8 and above. The app is available in India, though it is practically useless, since the smartwatch is not coming to the Indian watch market. Google has clarified that its Pixel Watch will be available in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Taiwan.

Since Google has released a dedicated app, it means smartwatches, like Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series with custom WearOS, will continue to run on their proprietary apps and not the new Pixel Watch app. Google's dedicated application lets users customise Watch faces. They can also manage tiles, manage notifications and Google accounts, and install third-party apps like Spotify. Users will also be able to perform these actions on the smartwatch as well, but the app acts as its extension. It may also help users to activate eSIM on the LTE variant. Its official page shows the app was released on September 30, and it is roughly 19MB in size.

The Pixel Watch, Google's first smartwatch, was launched last night alongside the Pixel 7 smartphones and Pixel tablet. The Android tablet will be released next year, and the Pixel 7 series will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart on October 13. The vanilla model costs Rs 59,999 and the Pro model is priced at Rs 84,999. Google has also announced limited-time launch offers including a Rs 6,000 cashback on the Pixel 7 and a Rs. 8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Meanwhile, Google Pixel Watch's price starts at $349 (roughly Rs 28,600) for the Bluetooth variant and goes up to $399 (roughly Rs 32,700) for the LTE variant. As mentioned, Google is not launching the Pixel Watch in India.