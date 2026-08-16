No more risky road crossings? Noida Sector 1 skywalk work to begin within a month

Agency to bear construction cost

The project will be developed under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and is estimated to cost around Rs 15 crore. The Noida Authority will not bear the construction cost. Instead, the selected agency will finance the project and, in return, receive advertising rights on the skywalk.

The agency will also be responsible for maintaining the skywalk for around 15 years.

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A survey and marking work at the site is expected to begin within a week. This will include finalising pillar locations and identifying obstacles along the proposed route, including trees, electricity poles and a police booth, officials said.

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Two escalators, lift planned

The skywalk will have access points towards Sector 15 Metro Station, the coaching centre area and Sector 14. Two escalators will be installed to help pedestrians access the structure.

A lift will also be provided towards Udyog Marg, near the Sector 1 Indian Oil building, for movement to and from the skywalk.

Officials said the project was planned to address the heavy pedestrian movement at the busy intersection and reduce traffic disruption caused by people crossing the road.

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Plan pending for over a decade

The skywalk project has been in the works for around 12-15 years but faced delays due to land disputes and other issues. The selection of an agency has now cleared the way for construction to begin.

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Sector 51-52 skywalk likely to open soon

Meanwhile, the skywalk connecting Noida's Sector 51 and Sector 52 Metro stations is also nearing completion. The Noida Authority is preparing to open it on August 15 or 16, while a trial run has already begun.

Officials have directed the construction agency to speed up the remaining work. The facility will also include a travelator.

Sector 51 is an Aqua Line station operated by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which runs metro services between Noida and Greater Noida. Sector 52 is a Blue Line station operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).