LPG e-KYC deadline August 16: What happens if you miss it? Check cylinder booking, subsidy rules

The Oil Ministry has earlier clarified that e-KYC is required for customers who have not completed the verification so far.

What happens if you miss the LPG e-KYC deadline?

Missing the deadline does not mean your LPG connection will be permanently cancelled.

However, there could be a significant financial consequence. According to the communication sent to customers, those who fail to complete e-KYC may become ineligible to receive LPG cylinders at domestic rates until the verification is completed.

An Indian Oil message to customers said, “Dear customer, you are required to do e-KYC for receiving LPG cylinder at domestic rates. Despite earlier reminders, you have not done your e-KYC so far. You can do e-KYC at your home through IndianOil ONE App or at your distributor or through the delivery personnel. Failure to do e-KYC by 16.08.26 would make you ineligible for cylinders at domestic rates till e-KYC is completed. Kindly complete your e-KYC at the earliest.”

Advertisement

In other words, the immediate concern is not losing the LPG connection permanently, but losing access to the domestic-rate cylinder until e-KYC is completed.

Could you have to pay commercial LPG rates?

This is where the financial impact could become significant.

If a consumer is unable to receive a cylinder at the domestic rate because e-KYC remains incomplete, they could potentially have to pay the applicable commercial rate.

For perspective, 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders in August 2026 are priced at:

Delhi: ₹942

Kolkata: ₹968

Mumbai: ₹941.50

Chennai: ₹957.50

Commercial LPG cylinders are generally 19 kg and cost substantially more. The August 2026 rates are:

Delhi: ₹2,738

Mumbai: ₹2,691.50

Kolkata: ₹2,872.50

Chennai: ₹2,906

In some cities, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder is above ₹3,000.

Advertisement

However, consumers should note that these are different cylinder categories and weights. A commercial 19-kg cylinder cannot be directly compared with a domestic 14.2-kg cylinder as an equivalent product. The key point is that losing domestic-rate eligibility can substantially increase the cost of LPG.

Will your LPG connection be cancelled?

No, not according to the BPCL notice cited in the advisory. If a consumer misses the August e-KYC deadline, the LPG connection may be temporarily suspended until e-KYC is completed. The connection itself will not be permanently cancelled.

This means consumers who miss the deadline should still be able to restore the connection-related benefits by completing the required e-KYC.

Do you need to complete e-KYC again?

No. If you have already completed Aadhaar-based biometric e-KYC, there is no requirement to repeat it. The deadline is relevant to consumers who have not completed the verification so far.

How can you complete LPG e-KYC?

Consumers have multiple options depending on their LPG provider.

For Indian Oil customers, the company has said e-KYC can be completed:

At home through the IndianOil ONE app

At the LPG distributor

Through the LPG delivery personnel

The process uses Aadhaar-based authentication to verify the consumer.

Advertisement

Why was LPG e-KYC introduced?

Aadhaar-based biometric e-KYC has been made mandatory as part of efforts to verify LPG consumers and ensure that domestic LPG benefits reach eligible households.

The requirement has been in force since March 2026, amid heightened scrutiny of LPG supplies and distribution following the US-Israel-Iran war.

The government and oil marketing companies have repeatedly emphasised that consumers who have already completed e-KYC do not need to undergo the process again.

What about LPG subsidy?

For eligible consumers receiving LPG subsidy benefits, maintaining a valid and verified LPG connection is important.

An incomplete e-KYC could therefore affect access to domestic-rate LPG and associated benefits, depending on the consumer's eligibility and the applicable rules.

Consumers should not assume that every LPG user automatically receives a subsidy. Subsidy eligibility depends on the applicable government scheme and the consumer's status.

What should LPG consumers do now?

If you have received an SMS or notification saying your e-KYC is pending, do not ignore it.

Check whether your LPG e-KYC has already been completed. If it has not, complete the verification through your LPG company's authorised channel, distributor or delivery personnel.