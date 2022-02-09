Google saw 50% decrease in account breaches as more people are using 2FA

Google has revealed in a blog post that it witnessed a 50 per cent decrease in account breaches as more people are now using Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) to safeguard their accounts. While Google didn't reveal the exact number of accounts that were compromised in comparison to the past, the company asserted that the feature is "effective" in safeguarding your data.

In 2018, the software giant reported that over 80 per cent of active accounts don't use two-factor authentication, despite encouraging people and making them aware of its benefits. So, last year, Google decided to auto-enrol 2VS (Two-Step Verification) aka 2FA for millions of accounts.

Back in October, the search giant announced that it will automatically enable this security feature for 150 million more accounts by the end of 2021. Google is saying that this initiative has given them a good result as this helped drop the number of account breaches by a big percentage.

"This decrease speaks volumes to how effective having a second form of verification can be in protecting your data and personal information. And while we're proud of these initial results, and happy with the response we have received from our users and the community, we're excited about other ongoing work we're doing behind the scenes to make our users even safer."

Google is also promising to offer more security upgrades in the coming months. The company is planning to offer users a way to let you opt-in to an account-level safe browsing option, which will help offer additional security against harmful sites. It will also make Google Assistant's privacy-minded Guest Mode more accessible in nine new languages.

In case 2FA is not enabled for your Google account, then you can follow the below-mentioned steps to make your account more secure. The company calls it 2SV, instead of 2FA. All you need to do is go to your Google account > Security and turn on 2SV. Read on to know more.

How to enable 2FA for Google account

Step 1: Open Settings app on your smartphone and scroll down. You will see an option for Google, just click on it.

Step 2: Now, tap on "Manage your Google Account."

Step 3: A new page will pop up. You need to swipe left until you find a "Security" tab.

Step 4: In the "Signing in to Google" section, tap on 2-Step Verification. You will then be required to enter your Google account's password. After this, you can follow the on-screen instructions to complete the set up 2FA for your account.

During the set-up process, Google lets you know all the devices you can use to sign in. The list is, of course, based on your previous logins. You can make changes to the list and then hit Continue.