‘My husband lost his job today’: Oracle employee laid off after 12 years, wife says he worked through Holi, Diwali

In a LinkedIn post, Pooja Sahu revealed that her husband, Sourabh, discovered he no longer had access to his work systems rather than having a formal conversation about his exit. She recalled how he continued working through festivals, family occasions, weekend,s and even while she was in hospital for surgery.

The post has since sparked a wider discussion among professionals about corporate loyalty, personal sacrifices, and whether years of dedication can protect employees during layoffs.

Wife recalls years of dedication

Pooja said, "He worked during Holi, Diwali, Rakhi, and other festivals, as well as on birthdays, anniversaries, and weekends." She also recalled him working from the hospital while she underwent surgery to remove polyps.

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During a family vacation in New Mexico, he remained on call while Pooja drove. More recently, after the couple adopted a dog, she said he continued working late into the night, sometimes until 3 a.m., eventually falling ill.

Despite the pressure, Pooja described him as someone who always maintained a smile, helped people around him and rarely complained.

Debate over corporate loyalty sparked on LinkedIn

The post has drawn reactions from professionals questioning whether employees should make such extensive personal sacrifices for their employers. Some commenters argued that companies ultimately make decisions based on business needs rather than tenure or loyalty, while others encouraged Sourabh to take time away before deciding his next move.

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One person who said they had worked with Sourabh praised his expertise in integrations and RICS-related issues, calling him a dependable problem solver and team player.

Pooja has now appealed to her professional network for opportunities for Sourabh. She wrote, "He's been in the IT industry for nearly 2 decades and has won the Best Employee Award. If you know of any opportunities, please refer him. You won't just gain a great team player but a friend for life."