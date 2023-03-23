scorecardresearch
Google services down! Users face issues with Gmail, YouTube, Drive

According to Downdetector, an online tool to report tech outages, the Google outage has over 1,500 reports in India.

Google down

Tech giant Google's services were hit on Thursday morning, the outage affected YouTube, Drive, Gmail and the search engine.

Users took to Twitter to express their dismay about the outage and per usual resorted to memes.

Apps and websites from Google's family like, YouTube, Drive, Gmail, Duo, Meet, Hangouts, Docs, Sheets also were reported to be down.

According to Downdetector, Gmail has over 2,000 reports at the time of writing this article. On Twitter, users posted screenshots that showed a 502 error on their Gmail sign in page.

A 502 error usually means the server is unresponsive.

Published on: Mar 23, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Posted by: Rachna Manojkumar Dhanrajani, Mar 23, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
