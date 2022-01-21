Google's top-secret Project Iris plans to build an AR headset with a custom Google chip

Accelerating efforts towards a new augmented reality (AR) headset, Google is reportedly working on a highly secret project called Project Iris. Sources familiar with the development indicate that the AR headset will resemble ski goggles and may mark its market debut in 2024.

First hinted at earlier this month, more information on Project Iris has now been shared in a new report by The Verge, which cites two people familiar with the development. Project Iris is a "tightly kept secret" in Google, as per the sources, and only authorised people are allowed to enter the building where it is in progress. Employees working on the project have been said to be subject to non-disclosure agreements by Google.

The project is underway in Google's San Francisco facility. The sources mention that around 300 people, including some from team Pixel, are currently working on it. Going forward, Google plans to hire more people for the task. Leading the team is Clay Bavor, also the head of Project Starline, who reports directly to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

At present, Google is said to be developing early prototypes of the AR headset. From what is known, the AR goggles will have an outward-facing camera that will project a video of the real world to the wearer. The glasses will enhance this view with computer generated graphics to give the wearer a mixed reality experience. The report by The Verge mentions that Google's headset provides a more immersive experience than the existing AR glasses from Snap and Magic Leap.

The AR glasses are battery-run, as they do not require any external power source. From what has been shared so far, Google will use a "custom Google processor" on its future AR headset and may run it on Android. However, recent job listings by Google have suggested that the tech major is also trying to come up with a dedicated operating system for such devices.

The sources in Google suggest that the company is planning to use internet connectivity on the AR glasses, in order to beam remotely rendered graphics directly to them through its data centres. The strategy will help Google overcome power constraints for the AR headset.

As and when it comes up with the product, this will not be the first of its kind device from Google. The company has been focused on the software side of things with AR and VR lately. It has managed to introduce AR-augmented features in several of its services, including Google Search, Google Lens and Google Maps. Similarly, virtual reality has found its way to Google Earth, but the devices to enable these experiences have been limited, including the Google Cardboard, Google Daydream VR, Google Glass and its iterations. None, however, found much adoption in the international markets.

It now seems like Google is set to change this with its next AR headset. Information outed recently suggests a potent AR device from Google. Though with Apple and Meta both planning to launch their own versions of AR headsets way sooner than Google, it is doubtful how Google will lead the AR hardware space with Project Iris.